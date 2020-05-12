I May Destroy You start date, cast and spoilers from new BBC One series

I May Destroy You is the new 12-part series coming to BBC One in June.

The series is created, executive produced, stars and is co-directed by Bafta Award-winning Michaela Coel.

The BBC teased: "This fearless, frank and provocative series explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.

"When a piece of her writing garners online acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) - easily distracted, non-committal and carefree - finds herself fêted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure.

"But when she is sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As she struggles to come to terms with what has happened, Arabella begins a journey of self-discovery."

I May Destroy You cast

Bafta Award-winning Coel (Black Earth Rising, Chewing Gum) leads the cast. She is joined by Weruche Opia (Inside No9, Sliced) and Paapa Essiedu (Kiri, Press) as well as Aml Ameen (Yardie, Mazerunner), Adam James (Belgravia, Doctor Foster), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe, Rocks) and Ann Akin (Career Of Evil, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: The Commuter).

The drama also stars Harriet Webb (White Gold, Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji, C.B Strike), Franc Ashman (Peep Show, Apple Tree Yard), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible Histories, Jonathan Creek) and Samson Ajewole, who makes his television debut.

I May Destroy You will start on Monday 8 June on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10:45pm. The second episode will air on Tuesday 9 June at 10.45pm.

Episodes will then air on Mondays and Tuesdays for the remainder of the series.