The Real Marigold Hotel is returning for series 4 in 2020.

The Real Marigold Hotel follows celebs as they head to India on an experimental adventure.

You can watch on TV weekly between Thursday 30 April at 9PM and Thursday May 28 at 9PM on BBC One.

The new series will run for four episodes.

The Real Marigold Hotel 2020 cast

Those taking part in series 4 include former movie star and Bond girl Britt Ekland; Dragons’ Den star and entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne; fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle.

Joining them are cricket commentator Henry Blofeld; EastEnders actor John Altman; actress Susie Blake; and singer Barbara Dickson, as they road test retirement in India.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Six thousand miles away from home and in the colourful coastal city of Puducherry and in Rishikesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, the group have time to reflect on the ups and downs of life, open up to each other and find out if they could spend their golden years there."

The Real Marigold Hotel spoilers

In the fourth and final episode on May 28, saying goodbye to Puducherry, the group journey north to the foothills of the Himalayas for their final week in India. Following a treacherous drive up narrow, winding roads, they arrive at their new home on the outskirts of Rishikesh, ready to experience the spiritual side of life in northern India.

After starting the next day with an outdoor group meditation session amongst the wild monkeys and spectacular views, Duncan and John waste no time exploring the bustling town of Rishikesh, which attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over the world.

For practicing Buddhist Susie, a visit to a famous Tibetan monastery with Barbara proves an emotional experience as she learns more about the faith she has followed for almost 30 years.

And Henry, a recent convert to alternative medicine, takes advantage of the numerous Ayurvedic doctors in Rishikesh and books himself a warm herbal massage to treat his skin condition.

Keen to discover alternative retirement options in the region, Henry, Britt and Paul check into a luxury senior-living village for the night. On the banks of the Ganges, John and Susie spend the night at the largest Ashram in Rishikesh, where they are granted an audience with its renowned spiritual leader.

The senior citizens say their final farewell to India on the sacred banks of the Ganges, where they join hundreds of people who gather every night to take part in a fire prayer ceremony that lights up the night sky. They reflect on the country that has had a profound effect on them, and on the true friendships they have made within the group.

The Real Marigold Hotel continues at 9PM on BBC One on Thursday, May 28.