The Chase's new Chaser 'revealed' to be former contestant

A former contestant from The Chase is to become the show's new Chaser.

ITV is reportedly set to announce Darragh Ennis as its latest Chaser, becoming the first new addition since Jenny Ryan in 2015.

The post doctoral researcher from the University of Oxford previously appeared on the show in March 2017, banking £9,000.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “They don't bring in new members on The Chase regularly so this is a big deal for the show and Darragh. Viewers will be very interested to see how he gets on.

“The show is so popular with spin off shows now as well so there is a need to increase the team. No one is leaving, Darragh is very much an addition to the team.”

The Chase host Bradley Walsh previously let slip that at least one brand new Chaser would be joining the ranks in 2020.

"It's accessible, people love it, it's ten years old now," Bradley told Good Morning Britain about the show, "What can you say? We've got a brand new chaser coming in for another new series now. It's all good."

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed at the time: "A new Chaser will be revealed in due course."

Bradley also teased to the Radio Times there could be "more than one" newbie.

"We’re making more and more shows all the time, so we need to recruit more people all the time," he explained. "So consequently, we have put our feelers out to find other people that will be suitable, and all will be revealed next year.

"It could be more than one, who knows. But it’s a proper shake-up."

The current Chasers are Anne Hegerty (aka The Governess), Shaun Wallace (The Barrister), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen).

Now in its tenth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes, The Chase has seen global success, with versions now being made in 11 countries.

You can catch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.