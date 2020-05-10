Van der Valk is on its way back to ITV - when is it on TV and who's on the cast?

Inspired by by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, the new three-part series features a new cast and new look.

Advertisements

Van der Valk airs on ITV on Sunday nights at 8PM with episodes running for two hours each.

Van der Valk 2020 cast

Marc Warren stars as streetwise Dutch detective Van der Valk in a new detective series filmed entirely on location in Amsterdam.

Van Der Valk also stars Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman. Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back) and Emma Fielding (Les Misérables) complete the team.

Guest stars are Kees Boot (Judas), Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), Frances Grey (Home Fires), Daniel Lapaine (The Durrells), Stephanie Leonidas (Snatch), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch), Vineeta Rishi (Line of Duty) and Tom York (Poldark).

Van Der Valk centres on the investigations of detective Piet Van der Valk in and around the city of Amsterdam as he investigates a series of high profile cases. This season Van der Valk and his team are immersed in the worlds of art, politics, addiction, mysticism and the fashion industry.

Advertisements

The original series, set in the 1970s and 90s was loosely based on the novels by Nicolas Freeling and provided British audiences with their first truly international detective – a complex, thoughtful and ‘real’ sleuth who tackled tough crimes against a picturesque Dutch backdrop.

The new series re-imagines Van Der Valk in the contemporary world of Amsterdam and follows an engaging, unapologetic and street-smart detective as he leads his dynamic team in solving a raft of mysterious crimes using astute human observation and inspired detection.

Van der Valk spoilers

The third episode (May 10) is titled Death in Amsterdam.

A synopsis reveals: "When the brutal killing of a fashion vlogger is broadcast live, VAN DER VALK and his team find themselves drawn into investigating the contemporary fashion world.

"They are soon immersed in issues surrounding ethical design and sustainability and uncover a world of lies, drug-taking and double-dealing that leads to a second murder, of a well-known fashion designer killed on the catwalk at the launch of her latest range.

"The search for anonymous street artist, Omega 616, whose bold graffiti statements seem linked to both deaths, eventually leads the team to unravel a darker truth about interconnectedness and insecurity as the net closes in on the killer. Separately, a past case comes back to haunt for DAHLMAN and VAN DER VALK leading to a climactic shootout involving the entire team."

Advertisements

Van der Valk airs on ITV on Sundays at 8PM.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

More on: ITV TV