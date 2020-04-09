Home Alone with Joel Dommett to air on ITV2 direct from his house

ITV2 is inviting viewers to stay Home Alone with Joel Dommett in a new series.

Airing direct from Joel's home, the new series is set to air on Sunday nights on ITV2 from 19th April at 10pm.

ITV teased: "Comedian Joel Dommett hosts this anarchic show providing the perfect antidote to being stuck indoors.

"With the country heeding stay at home advice, people are becoming increasingly inventive with filling their days in entertaining ways and this show will celebrate the best of them!

"Broadcasting straight from the house he shares with his wife Hannah, Joel will give a hilarious window into his home life and provide a celebration of the uplifting, fun and ridiculous things Britain is getting up to as they pass the time."

Appearing together with Joel will be a number of celebrity guests - calling in from home, obviously - as well as viewers who will be able to chat and play games with the host.

"Home Alone with Joel Dommett will bring everyone together at home with a much needed dose of joy and warmth," ITV added.

Joel Dommett said today: “I'm so excited to try and cheer up the nation in this extraordinary time from my own home. I have limited resources - a camera, the internet and my wife.

"We could either make porn, or a show for ITV2. We decided on the latter - although both would make people laugh.”

ITV's Head of Digital Channels Paul Mortimer added: “Home Alone With Joel Dommett is the perfect show to put a smile on the faces of ITV2 viewers, many of whom are holed up indoors.

"Joel's joyous brand of comedy fun and games will reflect the uplifting, often hilarious things Britain is getting up to to pass the time on lockdown."

Home Alone with Joel Dommett will begin at 10PM on Sunday, April 19 on ITV2.