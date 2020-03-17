The Split series 2 available now on DVD and streaming

Series 2 of BBC drama The Split is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

First airing on BBC One in 2018, The Split is a drama set in the fast-paced, messy world of London’s high-end divorce circuit.

A brand new second series of six episodes started earlier in 2020 and now you can grab the series on DVD.

Get The Split series 2 on DVD now here

Stream or download The Split online

Alternatively, The Split is available to buy to stream or download online via Amazon Prime Video HERE or via iTunes HERE.

At the time of writing, Series 2 is also available to stream online for free (for UK license fee payers) via the BBC iPlayer here

You can also pick up a full series 2 DVD set of all episodes here.

A synopsis of The Split series 2 reads: "The Defoes are back at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe. And Hannah’s latest case – the divorce of the UK’s most powerful celebrity couple – is set to put NHD on the map.

"As Hannah fights one of the most public cases of her career, she’s also fighting a private battle to save her own marriage. Following the devastating revelation of Nathan’s betrayal, her formerly rock-solid marriage is beginning to crack. As she finds herself in a passionate affair with Christie, will she take a course that could end her marriage? Or can she have it all?"

The series 2 cast features Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Stephen Mangan and Barry Atsma.