Dynamo: Beyond Belief first look and air date of new Sky original

Here's a first look at Dynamo in a striking teaser for his new Sky original Dynamo: Beyond Belie.

The three-part special heads to Sky One and NOW TV with all episodes available from April 9.

Dynamo: Beyond Belief is a three-part magic special that combines jaw-dropping magic with the story of Dynamo’s road to recovery after his career threatening onslaught of chronic arthritis.

You can watch a first look trailer from the series below...

A synopsis for the series reveals: "The gripping series slowly reveals Dynamo’s journey from the start of his illness, through to the height of his hospitalisation where he created over 200 new magic ideas sketched from his hospital bed, and finally to his return to health."

From the neon lights of Tokyo to the Day of the Dead festival in San Miguel De Allende, Dynamo visits extraordinary and dramatic places all over the world. He performs a spine tingling encounter with a Geisha in one of Tokyo’s royal tea rooms, makes vodka shots turn to ice in the heart of Moscow’s underworld and embarks on a daring adventure in one of Mexico’s notorious Barrios.

The show will feature the most dangerous pieces Dynamo has ever undertaken, including a terrifying, high-octane blindfold reverse drive in a yellow taxi through central Moscow and a breath-taking Fast & Furious-style underground ‘Tokyo Drift’ car meet in Japan where he attempts to stop a high-powered car with his bare hands, whilst a live audience look on astounded.

As well as Moscow and Tokyo, the locations throughout Beyond Belief include Chiba, Dubai, Mexico City, San Miguel De Allende, London and Los Angeles.

In addition to Dynamo’s preparation, he learned Japanese, Russian and Spanish before filming to create a deeper connection with his global audiences.

Dynamo: Beyond Belief will air on Sky One and online via NOW TV from April 9.