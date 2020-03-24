Our Girl returns to BBC One in 2020 with its fourth series - here's all you need to know.

Military drama Our Girl will be back soon with a new six-part series, written and created by Tony Grounds.

Our Girl will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with air date for the first episode confirmed for Tuesday, March 24 at 9PM.

Our Girl series 4 cast

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie Lane for the final time, announcing earlier this year she'd depart the show after the new series.

Alongside Michelle, back for series four are Rolan Bell as Kingy, Ben Batt as Blue, Mark Armstrong as Spanner, Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Sean Ward as Fingers and Sean Sagar as Monk and Dominic Jephcott makes a return as the new Brigadier.

Back home in Manchester, Angela Lonsdale and Sean Gilder return as Georgie’s parents, Joan Kempson as her Nan and Linzey Cocker as her sister, Marie.

Meanwhile, new cast members will include Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place, My Mad Fat Diary), Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown, Home Fires, Midwinter Of The Spirit), Kaine Zajaz (Informer, Raised By Wolves) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge).

Also joining the cast are Josh Bowman (Revenge, Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders, The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Syriana, Unforgotten).

Our Girl series 4 spoilers

In the first episode this week (Tuesday, March 24), Georgie makes a professional decision with unexpected emotional consequences.

As 2 Section prepares to return to Afghanistan, Georgie's happy to focus on her training role in the UK and send trainee medic Mimi in her place - especially as she’s privately haunted by thoughts of Elvis’ death. But with Mimi’s confidence dipping after some complex training exercises, Georgie is compelled to return to Afghanistan to support the new recruits.

In Kabul, she's pleasantly surprised at how well she copes, and full of promise about how Afghanistan has changed. On the way to a local hospital in Kabul, Georgie and some of the section are caught up in a suicide attack which they later learn intended to target Dr Bahil, the hospital administrator and candidate in the upcoming local elections.

Georgie learns that the attack was orchestrated by Aatan Omar… Elvis’ killer, who is still at large. The news floors her - being back in Afghanistan is dredging up painful memories after all...

Elsewhere, we meet the newest members of 2 Section: Prof, an ex-teacher with a painful past; Throbber, the section’s clown who has some growing up to do; and Sandy, their new Commanding Officer who’s determined to show them who’s in charge. Mimi, meanwhile, harbours a secret about her home life.

All of the past series are currently available to purchase on DVD.