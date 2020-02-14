Flesh and Blood is the brand new drama coming to ITV - here's all you need to know.

The new four-part series is described as "darkly witty and gripping" - when does it start and who's in the cast?

Flesh and Blood is written by Sarah Williams (The Long Song, Case Sensitive, Poppy Shakespeare) and directed by BAFTA nominee and Grierson award winner Louise Hooper (Cheat, Vera, Cold Feet)

Flesh and Blood air date

Flesh and Blood will start on Monday, February 24 at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will air nightly across the week at 9PM through to Thursday, February 27.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Flesh and Blood cast

Leading the Flesh and Blood cast are Imelda Staunton (Maleficent, Paddington, Harry Potter, Vera Drake), Francesca Annis (Home Fires, The Little House, Cranford), Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Quantico) and Stephen Rea (Dickensian, War & Peace, The Honourable Woman).

Joining the ensemble are Claudie Blakley (Manhunt, Grantchester, Lark Rise To Candleford), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Absentia, Apple Tree Yard), Sharon Small (London Kills, Trust Me, Born to Kill), Lara Rossi (Cheat, Crossing Lines), Keir Charles (Man Up, Love Actually, Green Wing) and Vincent Regan (Victoria, The Royals, Atlantis).

Completing the cast are David Bamber (Valkyrie, Doctors, The Bourne Identity), Stephanie Langton (Ransom, Law & Order UK), Clara Indrani (Vera, The Rebel, EastEnders) and Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, Mum).

Flesh and Blood spoilers

Flesh and Blood tells the story of three adult siblings - Helen (Claudie Blakley), Jake (Russell Tovey) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) - who find themselves thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien (Francesca Annis) declares she’s in love with a new man, Mark (Stephen Rea).

As she nears her 70th birthday, the siblings’ suspicions are heightened when retired GP Mark sweeps their mother off her feet, shifting her priorities away from her children.

The happiness of her 45-year marriage to their father, Terry, is called into question, which sends a seismic shock through the lives of the siblings. Years of secrets, lies, rivalries and betrayals come to the surface and threaten to blow apart everything they’ve held dear.

With their large family home overlooking the Sussex coast, their inheritance and the happy memories of their childhood all suddenly threatened by the arrival of Mark, the siblings attempt to find out more about him. But will their long-buried grudges and complicated personal lives allow them to pull together?

Then there’s Mary (Imelda Staunton), who has lived next door to Vivien for 40 years. Despite not being family, Mary appears unhealthily attached to Vivien and her family’s unfolding drama.

Mary is quietly watching events unfold from her garden next door and dispensing tea, sympathy and advice to them all.