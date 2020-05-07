Brassic series 2 cast, episodes and news on season 3

Brassic is back on Sky One and NOW TV for a second series - here's all you need to know.

Edgy new original comedy Brassic made its debut on Sky One and online on NOW TV last year, where all episodes of season 1 are currently available to watch immediately.

With its distinct northern flavour, Brassic is about a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

Co-created by Joseph Gilgun and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst and starring Gilgun alongside Michelle Keegan, a second series is available now.

All episodes can be watched via NOW TV or you can tune in weekly to watch on TV via Sky One at 10PM.

Brassic series 2 cast

Series 2 of Brassic will see all members of Vinnie’s (Gilgun) gang of friends reunited for even bigger and bolder misadventures around the fictitious rural Lancashire town of Hawley.

Joining Gilgun, the returning cast will include motivated single mum Erin (Michelle Keegan), Vinnie’s best mate Dylan (Damien Molony), champion kebab eater Cardi (Tom Hanson), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), the son of a family of fighting Travellers, the sexually liberated Tommo (Ryan Sampson), garage owner JJ (Parth Thakerar) ad Sugar (Joanna Higson).

Series two will see new faces join the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP. It will pick up with the friends a few months after the events that took place in the finale of series one.

Brassic 2020 episodes

Season 2 of Brassic has six episodes.

Episode 1 - THE CIRCUS

Vinnie has been hiding out in the weed shed since faking his own death to escape from local gangster Terrance McCann. But the gang need his help and try to lure him out of hiding with a new business proposition. Tommo has a chance to buy local strip joint, The Rat & Cutter, but needs cash and fast. The lads agree to rob a local circus that is in town run by the Beasley Family and the theft goes well until they open one of the trailers they’ve stolen and come face-to-face with a lion!

Episode 2 - A NICE DAY OUT

Having struck a new deal with McCann in exchange for his freedom, Vinnie is tasked with collecting a guy called Tony Tillerton. It seems like a simple task but Vin, Ash, JJ and Dylan are hit by catastrophe when a high-speed car chase goes wrong and they find themselves having to lie to McCann. Meanwhile, Cardi, Carol, Tommo, Erin & Tyler and Carol’s Gran Alma go on a booze cruise to stock up the Rat & Cutter for a launch party, but their trip goes badly wrong when they get stranded in France with a big dilemma on their hands...

Episode 3 - ANTIQUE HUNTERS

Vinnie agrees to grow weed on an industrial scale for McCann and the lads get busy setting up a new grow shed. Meanwhile, Erin attends a disastrous dinner party with Jake’s family and Tommo hatches a plan to steal some erotic furniture to re-vamp the Rat & Cutter. But what starts as a simple robbery, quickly descends into bedlam when a rival gang of thieves turn up and the lads find themselves joining an elaborate treasure hunt...

Episode 4 - THE INTRUDER

Vinnie is struggling with new medication and decides to have a chilled night in keeping an eye on the Crow’s Nest Pub for Kath while she is away. But his quiet night takes a sinister turn when a stranger breaks into the pub. With the rest of the gang busy with their own night’s out and plagued by paranoia, Vinnie must figure out on his own whether to trust this weird stranger. He eventually agrees to help him out and embarks on a bizarre robbery with his new accomplice...

Episode 5 - THE FESTIVAL

McCann is happy with the vast quantities of weed the lads have grown but now tasks them with selling it. The gang decide to throw a festival on Jim’s farm by stealing some event supplies from a sleazy beer-fest organizer called Stefan Styles. Using Erin as a decoy, the heist ends in mayhem and the lads narrowly avoid the police and escape with the gear while Erin scarpers. On her way home, Erin accepts a lift from Jake’s brother, Aaron but things quickly take a sinister turn and further disaster looms as Vinnie’s Dad goes missing from rehab.

Episode 6 - TEALING A WEDDING

Cardi proposes to Carol and Vinnie promises to give him the best wedding he can pull together. So, when JJ comes up with the brilliant idea to nick the wedding of his asshole cousin who is getting married in a few days, Vinnie and the gang are on board.

And it’s easy: before the guests arrive, all they need to do is dive in, grab the stage, food, drinks, decorations and sound system and they have themselves a wedding! But things go awry when the bride walks in on Vinnie, Erin and Sugar mid-steal and carries out a frenzied attack on Vinnie with a sword...

Brassic series 3

Meanwhile, Sky have confirmed that a third season of Brassic is already in the works.

Danny Brocklehurst, co-creator and writer said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to be doing a third series of Brassic, the response to series one was overwhelming as people took our gang of potty mouthed misfits to their heart. Sky has been truly amazing in its love and support and I can't thank them enough for allowing us to go again.”

Joseph Gilgun, co-creator, added: “I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the making of Brassic season 1 and 2, they’re some of the kindest and most resilient people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

"Each and every one of them friends. Also the public played a huge role, it’s very relieving to know your life story isn’t incredibly boring. I want to thank my close friends and colleagues and the creative team; David Livingstone, Danny Brocklehurst, Emily Bray and Dave Quayle. As for Sky, I couldn’t imagine making it with any other channel. Big loves Monty and Bennett!”