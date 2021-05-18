When is Eurovision 2021? From the semi-final and final dates and location to the UK entry, here's all you need to know.

After being postponed last year due to the pandemic, Eurovision is on its way for 2021, here are all the important details for the UK...

Eurovision 2021 date

The dates of the Eurovision Song Contest have been confirmed for the Netherlands later this year.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam throughout the third week of May this Spring. The event will be hosted at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

The Semi Finals will take place on Tuesday, 18 and Thursday, 20 May airing on BBC Four here in the UK at 8PM. Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes will present the semi-finals in the UK joined by Sara Cox who sits in for an ill Rylan Clark-Neal.

The Eurovision 2021 Final date is Saturday, 22 May, airing live on BBC One at 8PM.

Graham Norton will commentate while Amanda Holden will be the United Kingdom’s spokesperson, delivering the all-important results live from London.

UK Eurovision entry 2021

The UK Eurovision entry for 2021, has been confirmed as James Newman, who was originally due to represent the UK last year.

James is a multi-platinum selling, Brit Award winning and Grammy nominated songwriter, who previously won the Brit Award for British Single of the Year for ‘Waiting All Night’ performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre.

As with all acts for the 2021 contest, James will be performing with a new song. Called Embers, James co-wrote the song with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings, Samuel Brennan.

You can watch and listen to the James' 2021 UK Eurovision song My Last Breath below...

For 2021 the UK Eurovision entry wasn't selected by the public as in recent years.

Instead, the BBC teamed up with music company BMG in order to find a song and artist(s) to represent the United Kingdom in this year’s contest.

No strangers to Eurovision, BMG published the 2015 winning entry for Sweden, ‘Heroes’ performed by Måns Zelmerlöw and signed Eurovision winner Netta following her win in 2018.