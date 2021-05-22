Eurovision 2021 running order, contestants, songs and UK entry

Eurovision 2021 is here but what time is it on tonight? When is the UK performing and what's the full running order?

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision 2021 Song Contest in the UK tonight!

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, perform in the grand final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest from Rotterdam.

The UK Eurovision entry 2021 was confirmed in March and singer James Newman will be representing us this weekend.

James and his song Embers, co-written with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings and Samuel Brennan, will head to Rotterdam on Saturday.

Following the artists' parade and an introduction from the hosts, the show will begin as 26 acts take to the stage in a bid for Eurovision glory.

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all 42 participating countries can vote again, after the 26 finalists have performed.

Once the voting window has closed the presenters will call upon spokespersons in all 42 countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air.

Next, viewers' points from all 42 countries will be added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest, culminating into a climax that will eventually reveal the winner of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

The winner will perform once again, and take home the iconic glass microphone trophy.

What time is Eurovision 2021 on tonight in the UK?

Eurovision 2021 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One with commentary from Graham Norton.

The show is due to conclude at 11:40PM but has often overran in past years.

As well as the telecast, you can also listen in via BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce from 8PM as well.

Eurovision 2021 running order, contestants and songs

The UK is placed 9th in the running order.

The full list of countries, contestants and songs in the final are:

1. Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo

2. Albania - Anxhela Peristeri - Karma

3. Israel - Eden Alene - Set Me Free

4. Belgium - Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place

5. Russia - Manizha - Russian Woman

6. Malta - Destiny - Je Me Casse

7. Portugal - The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side

8. Serbia - Hurricane - Loco Loco

9. United Kingdom - James Newman - Embers

10. Greece - Stefania - Last Dance

11. Switzerland - Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers

12. Iceland - Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years

13. Spain - Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme

14. Moldova - Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR

15. Germany - Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate

16. Finland - Blind Channel - Dark Side

17. Bulgaria - Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old

18. Lithuania - The Roop - Discoteque

19. Ukraine - Go_A - Shum

20. France - Barbara Pravi - Voilà

21. Azerbaijan - Efendi - Mata Hari

22. Norway - TIX - Fallen Angel

23. The Netherlands (Hosts) - Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age

24. Italy - Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni

25. Sweden - Tusse - Voices

26. San Marino - Senhit - Adrenalina

Meanwhile this year we will see interval performances from Dutch DJ Afrojack featuring Glennis Grace and Wulf as they will perform ‘Music Binds Us’ a specially commissioned piece for the Grand Final.

Advertisements

Plus we will a multi act performance entitled ‘Rock The Roof’, a collaboration featuring six former Eurovision winners – Lenny Kuhr (1969), Teach-In (1975), Sandra Kim (1986), Helena Paparizou (2005), Lordi (2006) and Måns Zelmerlöw (2015).

Eurovision airs from 8PM on BBC One tonight, May 22.