Grantchester 2020 cast and spoilers from series 5 of the ITV drama

Grantchester begins on ITV tonight for Series 5 and here's all you need to know.

From the Grantchester 2020 cast to the next episode spoilers, here's the low down on series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester starts tonight (January 10) on ITV from 9PM with the first of six new hour-long episodes.

Series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-fighting partner.

Grantchester cast

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appear as Grantchester's 1950s crime fighting duo, clergyman Will Davenport and Police Inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full Granchester 2020 cast below...

Leonard Finch - AL WEAVER

Mrs Chapman - TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating - KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman - NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe - OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding - LAUREN CARSE

Amelia - JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic - ROSS BOATMAN

Diana - PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

It's tonight's first episode, Reverend Will Davenport is now fully at ease with his role as the Vicar of Grantchester, and happy helping to solve mysteries alongside his friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

For Will, a version of Eden is within everyone’s reach, but Geordie knows that human nature is unpredictable, and every Eden has its snakes…

It’s Spring Ball season, which is proving to be less ‘dinner and dancing’ and more ‘disturbing the peace’. When a student from a prestigious all-female college is found dead, Will and Geordie must infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university societies to find the killer.

Navigating strange initiations, raucous parties - and with investigative journalist, Ellie Harding, hot on their heels - they’ll need to use every advantage to unravel this mystery.

Meanwhile, Geordie and Cathy are rubbing along together - just about - but are Cathy’s ambitions for a life of her own starting to test the delicate family balance? Will they need a little help at home?

And curate Leonard, fresh from a spell with Daniel in Marrakech, finds it hard to acclimatise to living half-a-life back in Grantchester, especially with Mrs C and Jack in marital bliss…

Grantchester airs at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.