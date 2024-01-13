Tonight's Michael McIntyre's Big Show start time, guests and line up

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is back tonight – what time does it start and who’s on the line up?

As always, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show will be packed with superstar celebrity guests, amazing musical performances and a few extra surprises along the way.

The brand new series is filmed in front of a live audience from the world-famous home of British entertainment, Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the heart of Theatreland.

Michael McIntyre start time and how to watch

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show launches its brand new series tonight, Saturday, 13 January, at 6:50PM on BBC One.

You’ll be able to watch online and catch up after it airs via the BBC iPlayer.

The new series has six episodes which continue weekly throughout the new year.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – tonight’s guests

In tonight’s episode, National treasure Dermot O’Leary bravely hands over his phone for Send to All. Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley gets the shock of his life as he becomes the first ever Unexpected Star… Star of the Show.

Michelin starred chef Tom Kerridge helps Michael dish up an incredible prank on a member of the public. And pop sensation Jess Glynne performs

Michael McIntyre said: “There isn’t a day that goes by without someone telling me how much they love this show, although strangely nobody seems to know what it’s called. It’s either; ’The one where you take people’s phones’, ’The one where you wake people up in the night’, ’The one where the wall falls down’ or ’The Big Night in’.

“Well, I’m thrilled to announce that all four of those shows are set to return for a seventh series!”

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show airs on BBC.

Episodes can be watched online via the BBC iPlayer.