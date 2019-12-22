His Dark Materials cast and spoilers from new BBC One series

Here's all you need to know about new BBC One series His Dark Materials.

From the confirmed UK air date to the cast and latest spoilers here's your guide to the new show...

Based on Philip Pullman’s acclaimed series of novels, His Dark Materials is directed by Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Miserables) and written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, This is England ’88).

The first instalment of His Dark Materials introduces Lyra, an orphan, who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

Lyra's search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

His Dark Materials start date

His Dark Materials will air on BBC One in the UK and HBO in the United States.

There are eight episodes in the first series. You'll be able to watch episodes online in the UK via the BBC iPlayer weekly from Sundays at 8PM.

Meanwhile, series 1 is available to pre-order on DVD and Blu-Ray here.

His Dark Materials cast and spoilers

The confirmed cast for His Dark Materials sees Dafne Keen in the lead role of Lyra, the young protagonist of the story who lives in Jordan College, Oxford.

Placed there at the request of her Uncle, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) she lives a sheltered life amongst the scholars and college staff while under the watchful protection of The Master (Clarke Peters) and Librarian Scholar Charles (Ian Gelder).

When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) enters Lyra’s life she embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London. Here she meets Father MacPhail (Will Keen), Lord Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) and journalist Adele Starminster (Georgina Campbell) at a glittering society party where she first hears about the sinister General Oblation Board.

Lyra is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians - Ma Costa (Anne-Marie Duff), Farder Coram (James Cosmo), John Faa (Lucian Msamati), Raymond Van Geritt (Mat Fraser), Jack Verhoeven (Geoff Bell) and Benjamin de Ruyter (Simon Manyonda) who take her North in her quest.

Once in the North she meets charismatic aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) who joins them on their epic journey and who becomes one of Lyra’s closest allies.

Talented young actors joining the cast include Lewin Lloyd as Roger Parslow, Daniel Frogson as Tony Costa, Tyler Howitt as Billy Costa and Archie Barnes as Pantalaimon.

In tonight's eighth and final episode (December 22), as the Magisterium closes in, Lyra (Dafne Keen) learns more about Asriel’s (James McAvoy) rebellion.

But her assistance to him comes at great personal cost...

It's been reported that the BBC has already commissioned a second series.