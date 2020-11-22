5 Gold Rings: All about the ITV game show and play along app

Phillip Schofield hits ITV tonight with a new series of new game show 5 Gold Rings, but how does it work?

Well here's all you need to know about the new gameshow plus how to play along at home.

Advertisements

5 Gold Rings: What is it?!

5 Gold Rings is the gameshow where players have to find the answer to a question and put a ring on it.

Each week, two teams go head-to-head in an attempt to win over £50,000. Using one of their 5 Gold Rings they must find the answer to a beautifully animated visual question displayed on the show’s famous giant interactive floor.

Each ring is worth a different amount of money and as the money goes up the rings get smaller; making the answers much harder to find.

The stakes are high because each team gets just one chance to answer each question. If they answer correctly then they will bank the cash. But if they are incorrect, the opposing team will get the chance to answer the question and steal the cash for themselves.

The teams are given two lifelines to help them along the way. They can choose to ‘Flip the Floor’ to reveal a new question or they can use their ‘Team of Five’ family and friends sitting in the audience.

Advertisements

Their ‘Team of Five’ each has a digital tablet with which to place a virtual ring where they think the correct answer is, in the hope they’ll help their loved ones bank their money.

For the contestants every pixel really does count as the state-of-the-art software, specially crafted for this gameshow, detects exactly where each ring is placed on the floor down to just one pixel.

5 Gold Rings App

You'll also be able to play along at home using the 5 Gold Rings app on your own mobile or tablet.

To download the 5 Gold Rings App for iOS click here.

To download the 5 Gold Rings App for Android click here.

Advertisements

5 Gold Rings airs at 6PM, Sunday nights on ITV. Episode four airs tonight, November 22.

You can also watch episodes and catch up online via the ITV Hub.