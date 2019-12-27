Watch Gavin & Stacey full series online, DVD and Blu-Ray

Ahead of its return to TV, Gavin & Stacey is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

Gavin & Stacey originally broadcast over three series (plus a Christmas special) from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

It followed Gavin, an ordinary boy from Essex in England and Stacey, an ordinary girl from Barry in Wales, who spoke on the phone to each other every day at work, they finally met, fell in love and got married.

The series went onto explore the simple love story of these two young people from different parts of the UK, and the impact their relationship had on their friends and family.

Gavin & Stacey is also currently available for UK TV licence fee payers to watch on BBC iPlayer while you can watch the first two seasons on Netflix UK here.

The Bafta and multi-award-winning Gavin & Stacey was back on BBC One this year for a one-off Christmas Special.

Starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, supported by a cast including James Corden, Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman, the hour-long episode aired over the festive period.

Creators and writers Ruth Jones and James Corden said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

"We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”