Honour: Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes stars in new ITV drama

Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes is to star in a new two-part drama Honour on ITV.

The new series is written by Gwyneth Hughes, directed by Richard Laxton and produced by Hera Pictures in association with Buddy Club.

Keeley will lead the cast, starring as the real-life detective who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

A full teaser reads: "Honour tells the powerful story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz.

"DCI Goode, played by Keeley Hawes, discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family. Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman’s life and prevent a so-called “honour” killing, Caroline vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz.

"It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming. This tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline’s long and unwavering quest to life."

ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “Gwyn's scripts beautifully and sensitively tell the story of DCI Caroline Goode's investigation into the tragic murder of Banaz Mahmod. I am proud to work with Liza and Hera Pictures, to bring this important story to screen on ITV.”

Keeley Hawes added: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour as Buddy Club's first ever project. In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject.

"Banaz Mahmod's story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Filming on Honour took place in 2019.

The series is expected to air in the autumn of 2020.