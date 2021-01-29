Applications are now open to take part in series 2 of Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is returning to ITV with a new series - and here's how to apply.

Once again Alan Carr will take the helm as he reboots some of the nation’s all-time favourite gameshows, including some from the first series, as well as a collection of rediscovered gems specially rebooted for this series.

Comedian Alan will host versions of Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Name That Tune and Bullseye.

Producers have opened applications to be on TV and take part in the shows.

They're on the lookout for single players to take part in The Price Is Right, Take Your Pick and Name That Tune.

Pairs of players are wanted for Play Your Cards Right, Bullseye and Strike It Lucky. Note that pairs must be a part of the same household or the same support bubble.

You can apply to take part online via the form HERE.

You must be 18 or over and the closing date (subject to change) is 14 March, 2021.

Filming will take place in Manchester in March and April.

An air date for the second series of Epic Gameshow is to be confirmed.

Alan said: "It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood.

"A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun. Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago!"