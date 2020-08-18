Babs cast from BBC One's Dame Barbara Windsor film

Babs airs on BBC One tonight - here's who makes up the cast of the 2017 film.

Babs tells the heart-warming story of Dame Barbara Windsor, the Cockney kid with a dazzling smile and talent to match.

Preparing to perform in the theatre one cold evening in 1993, Babs takes us on a journey of all the people and events that have shaped her life and career.

Taking us through 50 years from 1943 to 1993, she contemplates her lonely childhood and WWII evacuation, her complicated relationship with her father, her doomed marriage to Ronnie Knight, capturing the attention of Joan Littlewood and becoming the blonde bombshell in the Carry On films.

The finely-woven script merges theatre and film; the story unfolds, full of heart and heartbreak - with a touch of sauciness thrown in.

Babs airs on BBC One on Tuesday, August 18 at 8:30PM

But who plays Barbara Windsor on Babs?

Babs cast

A number of stars appear on the show, including Dame Barbara Windsor herself making a cameo.

Jaime Winstone and Samantha Spiro will be portraying Barbara in different stages of her life, with a further two child actors making for a total of four different names in the lead role.

Jaime, who will be taking on the role of our 20-30 year old Barbara, said: “It is a complete honour to play Dame Barbara Windsor. It is a role I have manifested for years and am so excited to step into her national treasure shoes!"

Samantha, playing 'mid-fifties' Babs, added: "It's not your usual biopic, lots of surprises! She is so adored, so I hope we get it right and that Barbara herself loves it!”

Meanwhile, Nick Moran will play Barbara Windsor's father, John Deeks and Leanne Best will play Barbara's mother, Rose Deeks. Zoë Wanamaker will also appear on the cast i the role of legendary theatre director Joan Littlewood.

