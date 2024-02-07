TV schedule changes for After The Flood and Coronation Street

Tonight’s FA Cup football match means schedule changes on ITV1 with Coronation Street and After The Flood not on as planned.

Advertisements

Aston Villa v Chelsea will air on ITV1 from 7:30PM – 10PM tonight.

Consequently there will b no new episodes of Coronation Street and After The Flood.

Mystery thriller After The Flood’s will instead air this week on Friday night, 9 February at 9PM. It will replace Beat The Chasers which will air at a later date.

In the fifth episode of the series, following a new lead, Jo and Tasha discover an unexpected side to Daniel’s life, and with Pat now a part of her investigation, Jo closes in on the killer.

The full series is currently available to watch on ITVX now here.

Coronation Street will air an extra episode this Sunday night (11 February) at 8PM. It will replace Who Wants To Be A Millionaire this weekend.

Meanwhile Emmerdale will air but at the earlier than usual time of 7:30PM.

Advertisements

The changes follow BBC One schedule updates on Tuesday which has seen Silent Witness and Waterloo Road moving to tonight.

Additionally, there will be an extra episode of EastEnders on Friday this week in place of no episode on Tuesday night.