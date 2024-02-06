Another FA Cup football match means more schedule changes on BBC One tonight with EastEnders, Silent Witness and Waterloo Road not on as planned.

Advertisements

Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United will air on BBC One from 7:30PM – 10PM tonight.

The originally planned episode of Silent Witness for this evening (6 February) will instead air tomorrow Wednesday (7 February) at 9PM. Alternatively, you can watch the episode now on BBC iPlayer.

In the episode, Nikki has a breakthrough and edges ever closer to the truth as they confront a key witness in their latest case. Who can the team believe and, more importantly, who can they trust?

The final two episodes of the latest series of Silent Witness will continue on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Waterloo Road similarly will move to Wednesday night at 8PM. The full series is now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

In the fifth episode of the show, Schuey angrily confronts Amy over a mistake, leading to a heated argument. Amy regrets her harsh response as the school reacts. Dean and Noel’s excitement is cut short by Kelly Jo’s shocking news. Samia and Libby’s plan to cheat on their exams fails, threatening their friendship.

As for EastEnders, there will be an extra episode on Friday this week in place of no episode on Tuesday night. The series otherwise continues as usual at 7:30PM.