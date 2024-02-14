Tonight’s Love Island update and spoilers (14 February)

In tonight’s Love Island All Stars, Toby confides in Anton about his past, Georgia H seeks openness in the villa, and Toby and Georgia S’s relationship strengthens.

In a heartfelt discussion following the ‘Couple of Sorts’ challenge, Toby turns to Anton to discuss the sensitive topic of cheating, revealing the scars left by past accusations.

“Even after we split, I was labelled a cheater…it wasn’t my decision to end things, but cheating changes everything. It’s devastating to be cheated on, and being tagged as a cheater is just as bad,” Toby shares.

Reassuring Toby, Anton says: “There’s nothing worse than being called something you’re not and not even something you’re not but something you despise.”

Toby adds: “I can’t lie to you. I’ll tell you right now. With that girl, she was it…I was happy. Soulmate vibes. After that happened bro, honestly the hardest time…hands down.”

Anton & Georgia H

Georgia H asks for openness among the Islanders

Feeling the aftershocks of the game, Georgia H suggests to Anton that they address the villa’s murmurs about their relationship directly.

As they gather their fellow Islanders around the fire pit, Georgia H invites honesty, saying: “We’re all close here, or so I thought. If there’s any doubt or strong opinion about us, we’d rather you said it to our faces.”

Anton supports Georgia H, adding: “It seems many in the villa have thoughts about us that we weren’t aware of.”

Josh says: “Everybody’s had something to say. If you pull me around the firepit to try and out me like this…I am not gonna sit here and be made to look like a dick…”

Georgia H responds: “What am I meant to do? Just walk around thinking that everyone thinks that we’re fake and ingenuine.”

Girls on their spa day

Girls enjoy a spa day

The following day brings a moment of relaxation for the girls, who head off to a spa, leaving the villa and its tensions behind.

Meanwhile, the boys receive a prompt to prepare romantic gestures for their partners, setting the stage for an evening of romance and deeper connections.

Once reunited, Georgia S and Toby share a special moment.

At the firepit, they reflect on their shared journey and the bond they’ve forged.

Discussing their connection, Toby notes: “The way we’ve been moving forward together, it’s unparalleled. We’ve navigated so much, forming a bond that feels unbreakable.”

Georgia S adds: “I always listen to my gut, and it tells me there’s something real here…”

Love Island All Stars airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.