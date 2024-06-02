The Traitors star set to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing could welcome a star of The Traitors to its ballroom this year.

The BBC is reportedly keen on bringing a former contestant from the hit series to compete in 2024’s season, with fan-favourite Mollie Pearce leading the pack.

Mollie, who was famously duped on The Traitors, could see this as the perfect chance for revenge by dazzling on the dancefloor.

But she’s not the only one in the running.

Winner Harry Clark and notorious double-crosser Paul Gorton are also contenders to show off their dance moves.

A TV insider revealed: ““Strictly is still four months away and there’s still so much to play for, but The Traitors are obviously at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”

“Having Mollie on the show would also be a nice tie-in, considering both shows are hosted by Claudia Winkleman.”

They added to The Sun: “Mollie’s presence would be a hugely positive moment of representation for people with disabilities.

“But, just as with The Traitors, she first has to fend off competition from rivals Paul and Harry.”

Other names reportedly in talks for this year’s Strictly include Olympic cycling star Laura Kenny, Gladiators’ hunk Nitro and comedian Chris McCausland

The BBC has yet to confirm the list of professional dancers, which is usually released in May.

Strictly bosses are currently dealing with an investigation into claims against Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice regarding his behaviour towards some celebrity partners. He denies any wrongdoing.

A Strictly spokesperson said of the potential involvement of the Traitors trio, “We do not comment on speculation.”

Stay tuned for more updates as the new season of Strictly Come Dancing approaches. This year’s line-up promises to be one of the most exciting yet!