The Split special first look as Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan return

It’s time to pack your bags and dust off those sunglasses because The Split is making a comeback in the most spectacular way.

The hit legal drama, penned by Abi Morgan, is set to return later this year with a sun-soaked, two-part special that takes the Defoe family out of London and into the vineyards of Catalonia.

Fans of the show will be treated to a mix of old favourites and new faces as the much-loved family heads to Barcelona for a destination wedding.

Set over one glistening weekend, the special promises to deliver the same emotional depth and drama that The Split is known for, but with a Spanish twist.

The BBC has just unveiled some first-look images that give us a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Toby Stephens (of Black Sails and Percy Jackson fame), who joins the cast as Archie Moore, a suave family lawyer.

But it wouldn’t be The Split without Hannah Defoe, played by Nicola Walker. Two years on from where we left her, she’s back, alongside the rest of the Defoe family: Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, and Deborah Findlay all reprise their roles.

They’ll be joined by new characters, including glamorous hosts Alvaro (Manu Fullola) and Valentina (Romina Cocca), as the family navigates love, legacy, and modern marriage against the stunning backdrop of a Catalan vineyard.

The first three seasons, which are still available on BBC iPlayer, focused on the intricacies of divorce law through the lens of the Defoe family’s firm.

Now, the two-episode special will explore how love and relationships evolve against the glitz and glamour of a destination wedding.

The episodes, filmed in Spain earlier this year, are due to hit BBC iPlayer and BBC One before the year ends.