Netflix has announced the premiere of new documentary film The Sidemen Story.

Offering a deep dive into the lives of The Sidemen, Europe’s most celebrated YouTube collective, The Sidemen Story will be released to to stream on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

Featuring Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Harry Lewis (W2S), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Olajide “JJ” Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Tobit “Tobi” Brown (TBJZL), and Vikram “Vik” Barn (Vikkstar123), the documentary provides an unprecedented look at the group’s evolution, personal battles, and the camaraderie that has propelled them to stardom.

The Sidemen Story weaves a rich narrative through a combination of intimate cinéma verité, revealing archival footage, and candid on-camera interviews. Spanning over 100 minutes, the film delves into the personal lives of its members, shedding light on their individual and collective challenges, including their struggles with online trolls, anxiety, and the impact of societal issues on their lives and friendships.

Watch a first trailer now…

Founding member of the Sidemen, Vikram “Vik” Barn (Vikkstar123) said: “We’ve always tried to be open and honest about the highs and lows we’ve faced. What began as friends coming together to create fun content has evolved into so much more & shaped who we are as individuals today.

“Our success isn’t measured in streaming numbers or likes; it’s about the connections we’ve built with fans and the real moments we’ve shared along the way. We look forward to sharing a glimpse into the laughter, challenges, and teamwork that defines the Sidemen spirit.”

Founding member of the Sidemen, Olajide “JJ” Olatunji (KSI) added: “Me and the boys are really grateful to our audiences around the world for supporting us on this incredible journey. None of this would be possible without them so this one is for the fans. Let’s goooo.”

Directed by Luke Hyams and produced by Sunita Mirchandani Hyams for Pangaea, The Sidemen Story is more than just a documentary. It’s a celebration of friendship, entrepreneurship, and the indomitable spirit of brotherhood that defines The Sidemen.