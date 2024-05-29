The Penguin series to air on Sky and NOW in the UK

Sky has announced that The Penguin, a highly anticipated drama series starring Colin Farrell, will be coming exclusively to Sky and streaming service NOW.

This eight-part series continues the epic crime saga of The Batman, originally brought to life by filmmaker Matt Reeves in the global blockbuster movie.

Farrell reprises his role from the film as the iconic villain.

The Penguin is set to air later in 2024. Each episode will air simultaneously with the US each week and will be available on demand afterward.

The stellar cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes), Bill Carraro, and Daniel Pipski.

Lucy Criddle, Sky Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects, commented: “The Penguin is an outstanding addition to our growing comic slate of films and series. With the grimy world of Gotham City amidst chaos, the story continues The Batman epic crime saga, and I’m excited to see Farrell take this iconic character to new heights in this eight-part limited drama series.”

Comic fans can already enjoy a range of films and series on Sky and NOW, including Justice League, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and many more.

The Penguin will be available exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year.