Here’s a full recap of the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK – who was unmasked this week?.

Advertisements

Series 5 of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV1 each Saturday.

Throughout eight shows a fresh line up of twelve celebs will be taking to the stage all while keeping their identities secret with ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths – singer Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall, TV personality Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan – will try to discover who is behind the mask each week.

For this week’s semi-final, Lorraine Kelly joined the panel was a guest judge as two celebs were unmasked.

Recap the performances and latest reveals below…

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower kicked off performance in the semi-final as they rocked out to Paradise City by Guns N’ Roses

Advertisements

Bigfoot

Next up was Bigfoot who performed Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys.

Piranha

Piranha then gave a showstopping performance of Without You by Harry Nilsson

Advertisements

Air Fryer

Air Fryer then sang I’m Outta Love by Anastacia.

Cricket

Finally in the first round of performances, Cricket sang I Can’t Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt.

Advertisements

Air Fryer is revealed!

After all five had performed the audience voted for their favourite contestant. With the fewest votes, Air Fryer was eliminated and unmasked as The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle.

Bigfoot

Bigfoot kicked off around two with Never Forget by Take That.

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower’s second performance of the night was Ed Sheeran song Castle On The Hill.

Advertisements

Piranha

Piranha was next up, singing Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha’s hit song In the Name of Love.

Cricket

Last to sing the semi-final was Cricket, performing As It Was by Harry Styles

Advertisements

Eiffel Tower is revealed!

After all four had performed for a second time the studio audience voted again. With the fewest votes, Eiffel Tower was eliminated and unmasked as I Think We’re Alone Now hitmaker Tiffany.

Advertisements

The 2024 series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 each Saturday.