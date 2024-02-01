The Dog House returns for 2024 with brand new series

Channel 4 favourite The Dog House is back for its new fifth series this month!

Brand new episodes of The Dog House will start on Thursday, 15 February at 8PM on Channel 4.

In the latest series of The Dog House, viewers are treated to the heartwarming process of matching people with their potential canine companions.

The dedicated team at Woodgreen Pets Charity resumes their noble quest to find forever homes for abandoned dogs.

Each episode features a variety of dogs, all with their unique quirks, eagerly waiting to meet their new families. Will these delightful yet sometimes unpredictable dogs find the perfect match?

The first episode introduces us to the vibrant Tilburn family – sisters and their father, James, who encounter Papaya, a dog hoping for a new home.

Meanwhile, Yvonne and Graham, already parents to their sausage dog Baxter, are keen to find him a friend and set their sights on Tinkerbell, another sausage dog. Additionally, Tom and Adele, motivated by a recent health scare, are in search of a dog that will encourage them to embark on more walks.

The expert matchers at Woodgreen rise to the occasion, going above and beyond to ensure that not one, but two dogs find their ideal homes in this heartening episode.

The next episode of the new run of The Dog House will be available to stream straight after the first has broadcast on TV.