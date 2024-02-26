The Chase star Mark Labbett on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Here’s a throwback to when The Chase star Mark Labbett faced Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast, a stalwart of The Chase, originally made his mark in the quizzing world as a team captain on University Challenge in 1996, where he led the University of Glamorgan to the quarter-finals.

A decade later, and long before joining The Chase, Mark won £32,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2006.

You can watch Mark on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire below…

Other quiz shows he’s appeared on include Only Connect, as part of the Rugby Boys in 2009.

His quizzing prowess also extends to being a runner-up on The People’s Quiz and Brain of Britain, alongside being a two-time Mastermind contestant, showcasing his knowledge on the Olympics and The Simpsons.

In 2000, he competed on Countdown, narrowly missing out on a win due to a crucial conundrum, and secured £500 on Channel 5’s BrainTeaser in 2004.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

Also on the show are Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis.