Taskmaster series 18 contestants confirmed

The almighty Greg Davies and his Little Alex Horne are gearing up to welcome the next batch of bright-eyed hopefuls to their BAFTA and National Comedy Award-winning international hit show.

Taskmaster Series 18 is set to air later this year on Channel 4 with five brand new contestants.

They are:

Comedian, host of The Bugle Podcast, and cricket statistician Andy Zaltzman (The News Quiz, BBC Radio 4)

(The News Quiz, BBC Radio 4) Comedian, actor, and podcaster Babatunde Aléshé (Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4)

(Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4) Actor, comedian, and writer Emma Sidi (Starstruck, BBC Three/HBO Max)

(Starstruck, BBC Three/HBO Max) Legendary stand-up and writer Jack Dee (I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, BBC Radio 4)

(I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, BBC Radio 4) Stand-up, presenter, actor, and author Rosie Jones (Trip Hazard, Channel 4)

These five contenders will battle it out in a series of hilarious and inventive tasks, all under the watchful eye of the Taskmaster.

In addition to the new series, Taskmaster: The Live Experience will launch this Autumn. Taking place at Dock X in London’s Canada Water from 18September 2024, this event gives fans the chance to step into the shoes of their favourite comedians and enter the iconic Taskmaster House.

Participants will face brand-new, ridiculous, and infuriating tasks set in the lab, living room, shed, and other recognisable locations. The experience culminates in a final in the studio theatre, where one player will win the Taskmaster’s seal of approval.

This summer also sees the launch of the brand-new Taskmaster VR Game. Developed by Scallywag Arcade, the eagerly anticipated game will be available on Meta Quest and SteamVR. Players can step into the contestants’ shoes by competing in extraordinary challenges or fill the industrious boots of the Taskmaster’s Assistant by creating tasks of their own and challenging their friends in local play.