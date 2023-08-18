Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series release date and trailer for Disney+ show

Disney has revealed the release date and first look at its upcoming TV series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 on Disney+.

New episodes will continue weekly.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below…

Leading the cast are Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

Episodes also feature guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Megan Mullally (Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus aka Mr. D), Jay Duplass (Hades), Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), the late Lance Reddick (Zeus), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano) and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus).

Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

The Percy Jackson book series has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month of £79.90 a year.