Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ reveals first look at guest stars

First look photos have been revealed for the all star guest cast featuring in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Yesterday, the Disney+ Original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians made its New York Comic-Con debut on the Empire Stage.

Fans in-room were treated to a special sneak peek with never-before-seen clips from the upcoming series and received an even bigger surprise when best-selling author and series executive producer Rick Riordan, and fellow executive producer Rebecca Riordan, came out on-stage to introduce the final clip.

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) TIMM SHARP

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) VIRGINIA KULL

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 102” (Disney/David Bukach) CHARLIE BUSHNELL

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) MEGAN MULLALY

During the panel, they revealed first-look images of the many guest actors including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus aka Mr. D, Jay Duplass as Hades and Glynn Turman as Chiron aka Mr. Brunner.

Joining them are the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa , Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano and Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus.

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 104” (Disney/David Bukach) SUZANNE CRYER

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 107” (Disney/David Bukach) JAY DUPLASS

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 108” (Disney/David Bukach) JASON MANTZOUKAS

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 101” (Disney/David Bukach) GLYNN TURMAN

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 102” (Disney/David Bukach) DIOR GOODJOHN

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 108” (Disney/David Bukach) LANCE REDDICK

Percy Jackson and the Olympians delves into the extraordinary journey of Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old contemporary demigod grappling with his emerging divine abilities. His world is turned upside down when Zeus, the sky god, accuses him of pilfering his mighty lightning bolt.

Assisted by his companions, Grover and Annabeth, Percy embarks on an epic quest to recover the stolen lightning bolt and bring back harmony to Olympus.

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 105” (Disney/David Bukach) ADAM COPELAND

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 103” (Disney/David Bukach) JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 108” (Disney/David Bukach) TOBY STEPHENS

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 105” (Disney/David Bukach) TIMOTHY OMUNDSON

The epic eight-episode series launches with a two-episode premiere on 20 December on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.