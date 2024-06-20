Jeopardy! with Stephen Fry renewed for series two

Advertisements

Jeopardy! has been renewed for a second series on ITV1, hosted by Stephen Fry.

The iconic game show first returned in January of this year as part of ITV’s week-day schedule.

A second series has now been confirmed with casting open for contestants. You can find out about applying to be on Jeopardy! UK here.

Jeopardy! first made its debut in the US in 1980s and continues to air, making it one of the longest-running TV shows in history.

In the revamped British series, contestants will put their general knowledge to the test in hopes of winning successive rounds and accumulating prizes.

The updated version of the show introduces an additional round beyond the original format, raising the stakes and intensifying the competition for participants aiming to stay in the game until the final round.

‘It feels right’

Speaking last year about bringing the game show back to UK audiences, Stephen Fry said: “‘It feels right’ is probably the best I can suggest. The British addiction to quizzing is on a par with our addiction to ‘whodunnits’, to great detective series. Our delight in quizzing is greater now than it’s ever been.

“There are so many pub quizzes and quizzing leagues around Britain and so many professional quizzers. We enjoy shows that don’t shy away from fairly tough questions and areas of knowledge. We love to watch people who are good at something.”

Discussing the series, Fry continued: “The only real difference is that the UK version is a little longer with an extra round. The signature Jeopardy! oddity of the questions being answers and the responses having to be given in the form of questions remains the same.

“It’s amazing how the contestants manage this, almost no slip-ups at all. I was fairly insistent from the outset that we shouldn’t compromise on the standard or dicker about with the rules and procedures which are time-honoured and proven. Fortunately, ITV and Whisper, the production company behind the series, were in complete agreement.”