Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return to Neighbours for its final episodes.

The long-running Australian soap will end later in 2022 after almost 40 years on screen.

First airing in March 1985 Down Under, the soap premiered a year later in the UK on BBC One before moving to Channel 5 in 2008.

As part of its send off, Neighbours will welcome back Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell.

Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison said: "Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale

"It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers."

The pair were last seen in the soap in the 1980s with the wedding between their characters watched by almost 20 million viewers in the UK.

An air date for the final episodes of Neighbours is to be revealed.

It was confirmed earlier this year that production would stop in June with the last instalments airing around August on Channel 5.

Channel 5 said: "It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

"We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

"We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

Neighbours added: "To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

"We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours. "

Neighbours airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 6PM and online via My5 here