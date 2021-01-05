Soaps will continue to film as the UK enters another lockdown due to the pandemic.

Strict restrictions went into force today (Tuesday 5 January) but TV production will be permitted to continue.

Work and travel for the "purpose of film and TV filming" is permitted under the current guidelines, allowing soaps to continue.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: "filming continues on Coronation Street and Emmerdale as health and safety measures are in place in accordance with the Government guidelines".

The BBC added: "EastEnders will continue filming during lockdown.

"Production will continue to strictly adhere to the social distancing and safety measures in place."

March of 2020 saw the shows forced to pause filming with EastEnders and Hollyoaks both running out of episodes. It was the first time in 35 years that EastEnders had not been airing on UK TV.

Production for most shows fully restarted in the summer with strict guidelines in place.

Both Hollyoaks and EastEnders returned to TV in September.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale continued to air throughout the year, albeit with fewer episodes per week.

