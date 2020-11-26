Emmerdale has announced a brand new family will soon be arriving.

The ITV soap is set to welcome new characters; Charles and his son Ethan to be played by Kevin Mathurin (The One and Only Ivan, Rillington Place) and upcoming actor Emile John.

Charles is a vicar and is an instant hit with the villagers of Emmerdale as well as a great support to Harriet. His son Ethan is intelligent and has inherited his father’s strong sense of justice and worked hard to carve himself a successful law career.

ITV tease: "They’re a close family, so when Charles finds Ethan has been wrongly accused of a crime his intense need to fight injustice means it's not long before they have a run in with the Dingles."

Charles and Ethan will appear on screen in the coming months.

Kevin Mathurin said: "I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has always been a family favourite and my mum is a huge fan. The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to Charles’ storylines in the Village."

Emile John added: “Being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true. I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity and I can only hope that the audience fully engage with him in the same way I have.”

Producer Sophie Roper commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Kevin and Emile to the show and this dynamic new father and son duo, are set to send shockwaves through the village as they find themselves embroiled in the heart of a thought-provoking story with one of our most loved families. With two actors of such great calibre, they’re certainly set to make their mark on the Dales.”

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday 7PM and Thursday 8PM on ITV

Picture: ITV

