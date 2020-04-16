The Apprentice 2020 cancelled says Lord Sugar as filming is halted

The Apprentice won't air in 2020, show boss Lord Sugar has said on Twitter.

Filming for this year's series, which is due to air in the autumn, has been halted due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Lord Sugar claimed that the show would not air this year.

"Could be back in Spring 2021 or skip a whole year and back in October 2021," he said in response to a fan question on the social media website.

Lord Sugar added: "The BBC has a selection of candidates ready to go from the last recruitment process in March. They will be called on once we have the green sign to start filming @bbcapprentice."

A source told The Sun newspaper previously: "There were trips abroad planned which can't be filmed now, on top of the rest of the show - so everyone is expecting it to be cancelled altogether as there's no knowing how long lockdown will go on for.

"It's a real shame as it is massively popular and brings in millions of viewers but we can't see how it's going to be possible to get it out on time."

A spokesperson for the show said in a statement: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Boundless the producers of The Apprentice, have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

"We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

If The Apprentice doesn't make it to screens this year it'll be the first time since 2005 without a series airing.

Last year's fifteenth series saw Lord Sugar name Carina Lepore as the winner of the show.

Her baking business received a £250,000 investment and 50/50 partnership with the multi-millionaire business mogul.

Meanwhile the BBC has also announced a number of other changes to TV schedules due to the current health situation.

Production has stopped on all on-going series from EastEnders to RuPaul's Drag Race, with EastEnders now airing just two episodes a week.

Little Mix's new talent show The Search has been postponed indefinitely having originally been due to begin on TV in April.

The channel recently announced plans to reshow the 2020 Olympics and other sporting highlights over the summer.

It follows events such as the 2020 Olympics, Euro 2020 and Wimbledon all being cancelled.

