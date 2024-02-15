The Apprentice Episode 3 – Virtual Escape Rooms

The Apprentice continues Thursday, featuring a virtual escape room task after last week’s cheesecake challenge, with one more candidate facing dismissal on BBC One and iPlayer.

The new series continues Thursday night as the remaining contestants on The Apprentice once again face Lord Sugar and his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

The candidates watch Lord Sugar

Last week saw Lord Sugar reveal that the candidates would be manufacturing miniature cheesecakes to sell to the public and to a corporate client; with the team who secures the biggest overall profit winning.

One team’s fruity creation crumbled, whilst the other team fumbled their figures.

Phil, Jack, Maura, Sam,Team Supream watching pitch

Rachel, Raj, Tre,Tre animates Team Nexus’ character

In the boardroom, on the losing team, another candidate was sent packing.

This week it’s week three and the candidates are immersed in the world of virtual escape rooms as Lord Sugar tasks them with creating a new game concept, before pitching to experts.

It’s medieval madness for one team, whilst on the other logic goes out the window.

Foluso,Foluso looks at the team’s VR character

Maura, Amina, Asif, Virdi,Team Supream animate their character

As ever, in the boardroom, it’s game over for one candidate.

The Apprentice continues Thursday night at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Steve, Paul M, Tre, Flo, Rachel, Raj, Foluso, Noor,Team Nexus before presenting

Meanwhile applications for The Apprentice‘s new series are open now.