Here’s your first look at The Apprentice’s second episode tonight on BBC One.

Advertisements

Last week saw the launch of the latest series with 18 brand new contestants facing Lord Sugar and his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

Lord Sugar giving the team briefing to both teams. Credit: BBC/Freemantle Media Ltd

Girls at the test kitchen. Credit: BBC/Freemantle Media Ltd

The opening episode saw the group split into Men and Women teams as the candidates hosted a corporate away day in the Scottish Highlands. Back in the boardroom, one candidate became the unlucky first to be fired.

For week two, Lord Sugar reveals that the candidates will be manufacturing miniature cheesecakes to sell to the public and to a corporate client; with the team who secures the biggest overall profit winning.

Girls’ cheesecake. Credit: BBC/Freemantle Media Ltd

Tim Campbell MBE reacting to the girls during the task. Credit: BBC/Freemantle Media Ltd

Advertisements

One team’s fruity creation crumbles, whilst the other team fumble their figures. In the boardroom, one team is given a grilling; and on the losing team, one candidate is sent packing.

Girls realising a mistake in the kitchen. Credit: BBC/Freemantle Media Ltd

Lord Sugar with the boys’ cheesecake. Credit: BBC/Freemantle Media

The Apprentice continues Thursday night at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Meanwhile applications for The Apprentice‘s next series are currently open now.