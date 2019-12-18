Here's a first look at The Apprentice 2019 final as the winner is crowned tonight on BBC One.

After last week's interviews only Carina Lepore and Scarlett Allen-Horton are left and one of them is The Apprentice 2019 winner.

But to decide who it is, there's one final task.

With just two candidates left to battle it out for the £250,000 investment, the finalists receive a call summoning them to the heart of London’s financial district.

There, Lord Sugar awaits to set them their final challenge to win his investment.

For their last chance to convince Lord Sugar they’re worthy of his cash, each finalist must launch their new business.

A number of fired candidates return as the two finalists choose key colleagues to try and help them secure the £250,000 investment.

Ready to wrap this thing up? We’re down to two candidates and they’re ready for THE FINAL - and they’ll get a little help from familiar faces. Lord Sugar’s getting ready to unveil his latest business partner! Join us from 9pm on Wednesday - @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/f3w7pYd0Iu — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) December 11, 2019

Carina gets help from Thomas Skinner, Pamela Laird, Ryan-Mark Parsons and Jemelin Artigas

Meanwhile joining Scarlett are Lewis Ellis, Lottie Lion, Marianne Rawlins and Dean Ahmad.

In an intensive three-day challenge, the finalists must create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and direct and edit a television advert before pitching to Lord Sugar and a room full of industry experts at London’s City Hall.

Carina unveils her 'artisian bakehouse' while Scarlett launches her headhunting recruitment agency.

Back in the boardroom, business proposals are picked apart by Lord Sugar before, after twelve tough weeks, he finally declares, 'You’re Hired!'

Tune in to find out who will be Lord Sugar’s next business partner and hear the words ‘You’re Hired’ in The Apprentice 2019 final tonight on Wednesday 17th December, 9pm on BBC One and BBC One HD.

You're Fired with Tom Allen follows straight after at 10PM with Lord Sugar's new business partner.