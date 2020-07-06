Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming run may see two same sex pairings, it's been reported.

It follows ITV's Dancing On Ice featuring Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins skating with pro Matt Evers in its latest series.

It was previously reported Strictly bosses were looking to sign a high profile female celebrity to dance with another woman.

Singer Jessie J, broadcaster Steph McGovern and former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig were all named as potential contestants.

Now The Sun newspaper claims that bosses could be lining up a second pairing, potentially involving pro dancer Johannes Radebe.

A source claimed: "Everyone assumed producers would simply pair gay pro Johannes Radebe with a male celebrity but they felt that was too obvious. Then there was a suggestion they would opt to put two women together.

"But nobody expected having pairings of both genders."

The BBC previously said they were "completely open" to same-sex pairings on the show.

In a statement, they explained: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

"We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise."

However Bruno Tonioli recently said he doesn't want a same-sex couple on Strictly Come Dancing just to get headlines.

The Strictly judge wants to see the show's first same sex celebrity and pro pairing only when it's with the "right person".

He said earlier in 2020: “We would have to be very careful because we wouldn’t want to do it just to get headlines."

"It has to be the right person and couple for it to work."

Added Bruno: "The search needs to start and it’s something that is possible. But it shouldn’t be headline chasing."

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One in the autumn.

Picture credit: BBC

