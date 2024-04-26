Beyond Paradise renewed for third series and Christmas special

Beyond Paradise will return for a third series and Christmas special.

Fresh from the end of series two this week, the BBC has announced a further six episodes for next year and one-off festive instalment in 2024.

The show follows Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman and what happened after he departed Saint Marie in series six of Death in Paradise.

Sally Bretton returns as Humphrey’s partner Martha Lloyd with the couple now living in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast.

Beyond Paradise first look: Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON) and Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie

Also on the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman’s Show) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) as Margo Martins. Barbara Flynn plays Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

In the latest second series, Humphrey and Martha came close to marriage while successfully finishing their fostering journey by welcoming Ryan into their family.

Meanwhile, Esther tackled a high-profile case involving the theft of a valuable artefact from the Shipton Abbott Museum. The working dynamics between Kelby and CS Charlie Wood also took an unforeseen turn.

Throughout the season, the Shipton Abbott police team solved a series of complex and enigmatic cases. These included a murder during a play on a steam train, the disappearance of a famed fisherman, a predicted arson by a medium, and other intriguing challenges, all to ensure the police station remains operational into the future.

Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we’re delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

“We can’t wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in – I can promise that we’ll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It’s a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we’re beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC.”