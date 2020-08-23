Rebekah Vardy 'signs up to Dancing On Ice after £50,000 offer'

Rebekah Vardy is said to be on the potential line up for Dancing On Ice in 2021.

The wife of Leicester footballer player Jamie Vardy has been in the headlines over the past year for her 'WAG war' with Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen Rooney.

Advertisements

The Sun reports that Rebekah, who previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity, is set for Dancing On Ice after being offered £50,000 to take part.

"Landing Becky is a huge coup," a source said. "She’ll bring star quality to their line-up and interest from footie fans.

"Of course viewers will be watching for any references to Wagatha Christie.”

They teased: "Becky is also really good at skating. She’s ready to shine.”

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for the next Dancing On Ice line up.

Those said to be in talks include reality star Katie Prie, singer, actress and TV presenter Denise van Outen, footballer Wayne Bridge, singer Antony Costa, Love Island's Alex George and Luke Trotman and The Mummy Diaries' star Billie Faiers.

Also linked to a place on the cast are RuPaul's Drag Race queen Baga Chipz, comic and actor Rufus Hound, Emmerdale’s Alexander Lincoln, Samantha Giles and Joe-Warren Plant and Hollyoaks’ Carley Stenson and Alex Fletcher.

Advertisements

Lockdown permitting, Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in 2021.

The show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.