Dancing On Ice is on its way back to TV for a brand new series - who is on the line up in 2020?

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its twelfth series overall.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host Dancing On Ice 2020 - but who will be on the line up?

ITV have now confirmed the full list of twelve names on the line up - here's a recap of who will be taking part...

Who's on Dancing On Ice? CONFIRMED line up

Maura Higgins

Love Island's Maura Higgins has signed up for Dancing On Ice in the new year. Maura said: "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me."

Radzi Chinyanganya

TV presenter joins the line up as a late addition, replacing an injured Michael Barrymore. Radzi said: "I've only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I'm looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!"

Kevin Kilbane

Footballer Kevin Kilbane is the third confirmed celeb on Dancing On Ice next year. On joining the show, Kevin said "I am going on as a total novice. I'm starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let's just see how this one goes."

Lucrezia Millarini

Lucrezia Millarini is an ITV newsreader. She said on joining Dancing On Ice: "I'm super excited to be joining the line up for DOI! I can't wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier...with a few bruises along the way!"

Ian 'H' Watkins

Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins is the fifth confirmed celeb. He said: "What am I doing? I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it's a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It's scary and exciting and now there's no turning back. I know I'm going to be put through my paces and that's the name of the game."

Lisa George

Lisa George is an actress best known for playing Beth Tinker in Coronation Street. She said: "I haven't been on the ice for about 40 years. I can't believe I'm 50 next year and I just thought 'if I don't do this now I'm never going to have the chance to do it again'."

Perri Kiely

Perri Kiely rose to fame as part of winning dance troupe Diversity on Britain's Got Talent in 2009. He's since appeared on other reality shows such as Celebs Go Dating and Splash! Perri said: "I've done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it's hard. It's game face."

Libby Clegg

Libby Clegg is a Paralympic sprinter, winning the silver medal at London 2012 before getting gold at Rio 2016. She said: "After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought 'what else can I do?' This opportunity came about and I couldn't pass it up. I love challenging myself and experiencing new things."

Joe Swash

After recently leaving I'm A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp, actor and TV presenter Joe Swash is set for the rink on Dancing On Ice in 2020. On joining the show, Joe said "I can't even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea!"

Ben Hanlin

Ben Hanlin is a magician and TV personality who is best known for fronting ITV2 series Tricked. Ben said: "Can I ice skate? Barely. But I did say to the producers 'if I'm going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?' I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can. We start tomorrow! On the ice for the very first time."

Trisha Goddard

TV legend Trisha Goddard is best known for her morning talk show Trisha which previously aired on ITV. Trisha said "I love physical stuff. Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I'm 62 in December. I thought 'why not?'"

Caprice

Caprice is an American model, actress and TV personality. She said: "I'm going to be on Dancing on Ice 2020! At the moment no nerves. I'm excited more than anything."

Dancing On Ice judges

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice's judging line up will see Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return to the panel, joined by new face John Barrowman MBE who replaces Jason Gardiner.

Former Dancing On Ice contestant John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

Dancing On Ice begins on January 5 on ITV.