Amanda Holden releases Christmas single 'Home For Christmas'

Amanda Holden has dropped a new Christmas single following the release of her new album.

Home For Christmas is out now, just in time for the festive period and will be added to Amanda's recent Top 5 debut album Songs From My Heart.

Amanda shares her first-ever Christmas release at a time when families and loved ones are hoping they will be able to reunite this Christmas. Her biggest hope is to spread some love and positivity through music at a time when we need it most.

She said: "It's been a difficult year for us all but one of the positives to come from 2020 has been the extra time we've been given to engage with friends, neighbours, and our families. 'Home' means love.

"This Christmas let's all make that extra special effort to connect in whatever way we can with one another. Making someone feel they are not alone is one of the greatest gifts we can give in 2020."

You'll be able to watch the official music video from 1PM below.

Amanda's album Songs From My Heart was previously named as the biggest selling debut album by a UK female artist this year.

It features a number of musical theatre classics including "I Dreamed A Dream" (Les Miserables), "Not While I'm Around" (Sweeney Todd), "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" (Evita), "I Know Him So Well" with Sheridan Smith (Chess) and the heartbreaking single "With You" (Ghost).