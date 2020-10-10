Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalists: Meet the contestants in the final

Meet the Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalists ahead of tonight's grand final (October 10).

After hundreds of auditions for the panel earlier in the series, a total of 40 contestants went forward to the semi-finals which took place over the past five weeks.

In the semi-finals the panel - Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - selected one act to go through the final while viewers voted for a second.

The top acts will now perform in the Britain's Got Talent finals in a bid to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Meet the contestants in the BGT 2020 final tonight - 7:30PM on ITV - below...

Steve Royle

Comedian Steve Royle.

Steve is a 52-year-old comedian from Chorley, Manchester. He combines his passion for juggling and stand-up comedy to create a hilarious act which has had the judges in hysterics at both the auditions and semi-finals.

Aaron and Jasmine

Aaron and Jasmine.

28-year-old Aaron and 32-year-old Jasmine are a dancing duo from London who perform a unique mix of modern Latin and ballroom dancing with impressive acrobatic tricks. Their semi-final routine was fiery and wowed the judges.

Magical Bones

Magician Magical Bones

Magical Bones is a 38-year-old magician from London. He incorporates his two loves of break dancing and magic to create a unique performance for the BGT stage. His act incorporated the story of Henry Box Brown and he brought the judges to tears when he made his girlfriend and two-year-old son appear during his semi-final performance.

Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay

Jon is a 47-year-old comedy singer from Manchester who won Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer during auditions. His semi-final performance made the judges both laugh and cry, with an emotional yet hilarious original song about everything from Simon Cowell and lockdown to his family and upbringing.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil is a 35-year-old stand-up comedian from South London who won Alesha’s golden buzzer during auditions. His style of comedy won the judges over once again during his semi-

final act with a entertaining performance addressing race and religion.

James and Dylan Piper

Father & son magic duo James and Dylan Piper.

Aged 38 and 13, James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales. In the semi-final, they performed a magic routine which involved Ashley Banjo and left the judges floored.

Damien O'Brien

Magician Damien O'Brien.

35-year-old magician Damien O'Brien from London left the judges awestruck as he performed a series of magic tricks involving all of the panel at his semi-final.

Sign Along With Us

Choir Sing Along With Us

Sign Along with Us are a singing and signing choir aged between 4 and 64 from Manchester. For their semi-final, they performed a medley of ‘True Colours’ by Cyndi Lauper and ‘Unbreakable’ by Kelly Clarkson.

Jasper Cherry

Jasper Cherry

14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry from Lancashire performed a series of magic tricks with Ashley Banjo in his semi-final that left the panel stunned.

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann

11-year-old Aidan McCann from Northern Ireland is a magician. In the semi-final, Aidan performed mind-reading magic trick remotely from his bedroom with the help of the judges.

The Britain's Got Talent final airs on Saturday night on ITV from 7:30PM.