Here's who's on Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight with the acts appearing on in this evening's October 10 show.

This weekend is the the grand show of the series as ten contestants perform for the panel and audience at home.

Over the past five weeks contestants have performed in a series of semi-finals. In each heat, one act was picked for the final by the judges and another picked by viewers.

Tonight the ten acts go head to head for victory.

At the end of the night viewers will crown the winner who will walk away with a cash prize of £250,000 and a place at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Up on the line up of this evening's show are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 line up - October 10

Steve Royle - 52-year-old comedian from Manchester

Aaron and Jasmine - Aaron, aged 28 and Jasmine, aged 32, are a dancing duo from London

Magical Bones - a 38-year-old magician from London.

Jon Courtenay - 47-year-old comedian from Manchester. He won Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer during auditions.

Nabil Abdulrashid - 35-year-old stand-up comedian from South London who won Alesha’s golden buzzer during auditions.

James and Dylan Piper - a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

Damien O'Brien - magician from London

Sign Along With Us - singing and signing choir

Jasper Cherry - magician from Lancashire

Aidan McCann - 11-year-old magician from Ireland

As well as performances from the contestants, there will be a very special guest performance from 60 West End stars.

The casts of Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will come together for a showstopping musical extravaganza.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 grand final airs tonight October 10 on ITV at 7:30PM.