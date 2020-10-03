Aidan McCann stunned the judges on tonight's Britain's Got Talent's semi-final.

This Saturday saw the final line-up of acts compete for a spot in the grand final next month.

The acts each took to the stage before a socially distant line up of judges - Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - as well as a virtual audience at home.

One of those performing this weekend was Aidan McCann, an 11-year-old magician.

For his semi-final performance, Aidan performed a mind reading trick involving the judges remotely all the way from his bedroom in Ireland.

Watch Aidan McCann 's performance in the video above.

Amanda praised: "You are so professional and so charming and so cute! You just sold the whole thing, you're so clever, I don't know ho you did it!"

Ashley added: "It was brilliant! And as good as the magic was, what's great about you is your energy and charisma. Incredible job!"

David commented: "You are like a cartoon character come to life because you are so talented and special. It was a brilliant trick from your imagination."

And Alesha said: "This is such natural talent. You can't be taught that. Your confidence and the way you present your act is better than some of the adults who have been doing it longer than you. I think this is the start of a bright future for you."

Other acts on this evening's semi-final were comedy magician Hakan Berg, drum act Crissy Lee, comic act (and Alesha's golden buzzer) Nabil Abdulrashid, choir Shalom Chorale, unicyclist Wesley Williams, singing pair Soldiers of Swing and singer Beth Porch.

In every semi-final two contestants will make it through the final: The panel will choose one act to go through to the final while viewers will vote for a second.

The acts who make the final - next Saturday - will have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

Alongside the contestants, every semi-final will also include a special guest performer. Tonight saw Britain's Got Talent's own judge Amanda Holden take to the stage with a song from her new album.