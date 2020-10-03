Britain's Got Talent has become 2020's most complained about show.

The series, which continues tonight, has notched up over 27,000 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom.

The majority of the complaints - over 24,000 - were about Diversity's guest performance which centred around the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ofcom previously rejected the complaints and backed the show.

In its ruling, Ofcom said: "We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important.

Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

"Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

Almost 2,000 complaints followed the next weekend about Alesha Dixon's necklace.

Alesha's golden necklace, which featured the letters B, L and M - seemingly in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement - prompted 1,901 complaints.

And the latest episode last Saturday night resulted in 277 complaints to the TV watchdog with the majority objecting to Amanda Holden's 'inappropriate' dress.

Further complaints have been made about the perceived lack of social distancing while comedian Allan Finnegan's set generated just over 300 objections.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

This weekend sees the fifth and last semi-final with Amanda set to perform alongside the final set of contestants.

